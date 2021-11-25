Area Communities Set To Celebrate The Holidays This Weekend

An exhibition of retro Christmas decorations, “Magical Memories of Christmas Past,” is on display at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, Marysville, through Sunday. The decorations are part of Gayla Hogan’s collection.

The art center is open Friday, November 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday, November 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Sunday, November 28, from 1 until 4 p.m.

The decorations include village scenes, pinecone elves, a circus-themed tree, Christmas tree ornaments, nativity sets, and plastic decorations from the 1950s and ‘60s.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative. Admission is free. For more information people may call the arts cooperative at 785-859-4260.

Wymore and Blue Springs will host a Holiday Treasure Hunt Friday, to include a Holiday Appreciation Night. Pick up Treasure Hunt tickets at the Wymore Community Center Friday from 8-3:30, as well as business maps. A Community Coffee is planned 10-11 am, and Post Prom Soup Supper 5-7 p.m. The downtown Wymore whistle will sound Friday evening at 5, and Christmas Lights will be illuminated, and then from 5-7 pm track your tickets on participating business windows downtown and bring those back to the Welsh Garden to claim prizes, and Santa will greet youngsters beginning at 5:15. They will draw for bikes to be given away for those attending, and raffle winners will be announced. The events are being sponsored by Wymore, Blue Springs, and area businesses.

Marysville Chamber/Main Street will host Small Business Saturday activities, with swag bags handed out beginning at 9 am in front of Arex Drug. $200 in Chamber bucks will be included with drawings each half hour, and receipt run prizes will be drawn 9 – noon. Local merchants will offer discounts, and vendors featuring homemade creations and home-based businesses will be open at a Maker and Shaker event at 812 Broadway, just east of Ott Electric. This venue will remain open through December 11 and is being coordinated by Marshall County Partnership for Growth. The annual Christmas Opening in “Merrysville” is planned next Saturday, December 4 with more event specifics forthcoming.

The 46th Annual Odell Craft Show Saturday November 27 will feature 60+ Vendors with Handmade Crafts, located in the Diller-Odell High School, Odell Community Building, and Odell Fire Hall. $1.00 Shopper Entry fee goes to the Community Youth Fund. Sponsored by Odell Area Community Enrichment. There will also be a Direct Sales Event at the Odell American Legion.

An evening of celebration in Barnes is planned Saturday November 27 to welcome the Christmas Season. A soup dinner begins at 5 at the fire house, with local merchants open late, and the annual Lighted Horse Drawn Parade begins at 7 pm Saturday.