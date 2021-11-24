Pitcher Wade Davis announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, MO. (November 24, 2021) – Right-handed pitcher Wade Davis, who was a three-time All-Star and won a World Series championship with the Royals in 2015, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball today through his agency.

“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” said Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations.

“He helped anchor one of the very best bullpens in Royals history which was a major factor in our World Championship in 2015. I’m forever thankful for the way he represented our great city and for the committed husband he is to Katelyn and the special father he is to Sully and Ty.”

Davis, 36, finished his career with the Royals this past year and also pitched for the club from 2013-16, which included recording the final outs of the 2015 World Series. His 13-year career included stints with the Tampa Bay Rays (2009-12), Chicago Cubs (2017) and Colorado Rockies (2018-20).

He pitched in six different postseasons, going 4-0 with eight saves and a 1.80 ERA (8 ER in 40.0 IP), with 57 strikeouts (12.83 K/9) combined. That includes three victories and four saves with Kansas City during the 2014 and 2015 postseasons, while pitching to a 0.36 ERA (1 ER in 25.0 IP).

After being acquired by Kansas City from Tampa Bay on Dec. 9, 2012, Davis made 24 starts with in 2013, before moving full-time to the bullpen in 2014. Since becoming a full-time reliever, he went 27-22 with 141 saves in 161 opportunities (87.6 percent) and a 3.25 ERA (172 ER in 476.2 IP). His save total in that span (2014-21) ranks 12th in the Majors, while he’s one of just 14 pitchers to collect 130 or more saves during that time.

He appeared in 40 games with the Royals in 2021 and recorded 38 strikeouts with 19 walks, also collecting a pair of saves. He recorded his final save on July 24 vs. Detroit, his 49th as a Royal, tying Steve Farr for the ninth-most in franchise history.

A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Davis and his wife, Katelyn, have a daughter, Sully and a son, Ty.