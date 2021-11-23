Broncos at Chiefs To Battle On Sunday Night Football December 5th

The NFL announced today updated schedules for Week 13 (December 5) and Week 15 (December 18-19).
In Week 13, on Sunday, December 5:
- The Denver at Kansas City game will move to 7:20 PM CT on NBC.
- The San Francisco at Seattle game will move to 3:25 PM CT on CBS.
- The Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati game will remain at 12:00 PM CT but move to CBS.
- The Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams game will move to 3:05 PM and shift to FOX.
In Week 15, on Saturday, December 18:
- The Las Vegas at Cleveland game will be played at 3:30 PM CT on NFL Network.
- The New England at Indianapolis game will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NFL Network.
In Week 15, on Sunday, December 19:
- The New York Jets at Miami game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on CBS.
- The Carolina at Buffalo game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on FOX.
- The Washington at Philadelphia game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on FOX.
The following is the updated Week 13 schedule (all times CT):
|Thursday, December 2
|Dallas at New Orleans
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|7:20
|Sunday, December 5
|Tampa Bay at Atlanta
|FOX
|12:00
|Arizona at Chicago
|FOX
|12:00
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati
|CBS
|12:00
|Minnesota at Detroit
|CBS
|12:00
|Indianapolis at Houston
|CBS
|12:00
|New York Giants at Miami
|FOX
|12:00
|Philadelphia at New York Jets
|CBS
|12:00
|Washington at Las Vegas
|FOX
|3:05
|Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams
|FOX
|3:05
|Baltimore at Pittsburgh
|CBS
|3:25
|San Francisco at Seattle
|CBS
|3:25
|Denver at Kansas City
|NBC
|7:20
|Monday, December 6
|New England at Buffalo
|ESPN
|7:15
|Byes: Carolina, Cleveland, Green Bay, Tennessee
The following is the updated Week 15 schedule (all times CT):
|Thursday, December 16
|Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
|FOX/NFLN/Amazon
|7:20
|Saturday, December 18
|Las Vegas at Cleveland
|NFLN
|3:30
|New England at Indianapolis
|NFLN
|7:20
|Sunday, December 19
|Green Bay at Baltimore
|FOX
|12:00
|Carolina at Buffalo
|FOX
|12:00
|Arizona at Detroit
|FOX
|12:00
|Houston at Jacksonville
|CBS
|12:00
|New York Jets at Miami
|CBS
|12:00
|Dallas at New York Giants
|FOX
|12:00
|Washington at Philadelphia
|FOX
|12:00
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|CBS
|12:00
|Cincinnati at Denver
|CBS
|3:05
|Atlanta at San Francisco
|CBS
|3:05
|Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
|FOX
|3:25
|New Orleans at Tampa Bay
|NBC
|7:20
|Monday, December 20
|Minnesota at Chicago
|ESPN
|7:15