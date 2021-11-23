69.8 F
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Broncos at Chiefs To Battle On Sunday Night Football December 5th

Chiefs Radio Network Broadcast on KQNK 102.5 & 106.7 and Z-96.3 The Lake

By Derek Nester

The NFL announced today updated schedules for Week 13 (December 5) and Week 15 (December 18-19).

In Week 13, on Sunday, December 5:

  • The Denver at Kansas City game will move to 7:20 PM CT on NBC.
  • The San Francisco at Seattle game will move to 3:25 PM CT on CBS.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati game will remain at 12:00 PM CT but move to CBS.
  • The Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams game will move to 3:05 PM and shift to FOX.

In Week 15, on Saturday, December 18:

  • The Las Vegas at Cleveland game will be played at 3:30 PM CT on NFL Network.
  • The New England at Indianapolis game will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NFL Network.

In Week 15, on Sunday, December 19:

  • The New York Jets at Miami game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on CBS.
  • The Carolina at Buffalo game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on FOX.
  • The Washington at Philadelphia game will be played at 12:00 PM CT on FOX.

The following is the updated Week 13 schedule (all times CT):

 

Thursday, December 2 Dallas at New Orleans FOX/NFLN/Amazon 7:20
Sunday, December 5 Tampa Bay at Atlanta FOX 12:00
Arizona at Chicago FOX 12:00
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati CBS 12:00
Minnesota at Detroit CBS 12:00
Indianapolis at Houston CBS 12:00
New York Giants at Miami FOX 12:00
Philadelphia at New York Jets CBS 12:00
Washington at Las Vegas FOX 3:05
Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams FOX 3:05
Baltimore at Pittsburgh CBS 3:25
San Francisco at Seattle CBS 3:25
Denver at Kansas City  NBC 7:20
Monday, December 6 New England at Buffalo ESPN 7:15
Byes: Carolina, Cleveland, Green Bay, Tennessee

 

The following is the updated Week 15 schedule (all times CT):

Thursday, December 16 Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers FOX/NFLN/Amazon 7:20
Saturday, December 18 Las Vegas at Cleveland NFLN 3:30
New England at Indianapolis NFLN 7:20
Sunday, December 19 Green Bay at Baltimore FOX 12:00
Carolina at Buffalo  FOX 12:00
Arizona at Detroit FOX 12:00
Houston at Jacksonville CBS 12:00
New York Jets at Miami CBS 12:00
Dallas at New York Giants FOX 12:00
Washington at Philadelphia  FOX 12:00
Tennessee at Pittsburgh CBS 12:00
Cincinnati at Denver CBS 3:05
Atlanta at San Francisco CBS 3:05
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams FOX 3:25
New Orleans at Tampa Bay NBC 7:20
Monday, December 20 Minnesota at Chicago ESPN 7:15

 

 

