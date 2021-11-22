K-State Rally Falls Short in 72-64 Loss To Arkansas

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A big second half wasn’t quite enough, as Arkansas held on for a 72-64 win over K-State in the Hall of Fame Classic. The Razorbacks moved to 4-0, while K-State slipped to 2-1.

Arkansas led by as many as 18, but the Cats rallied with a 40-point second half to get as close as six on multiple occasions in the final four minutes. Arkansas finished things off at the foul line to secure the win.

The Razorbacks were 27-for-34 at the foul line on the night. Connor Vanover and Chris Lykes each had 14 points to lead the way for Arkansas. JD Notae (11) and Stanley Umude (10) also reached double figures for the Razorbacks.

Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack scored 14 points a piece to lead K-State. Markquis Nowell added 10. After a 7-for-27 shooting performance in the first half, K-State went 15-for-32 in the second half as they closed the gap. The Cats went 17-for-23 at the foul line in the loss.

K-State will face Illinois on Tuesday.