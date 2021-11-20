Royals Add Six Players To 40-man Roster; Designate Kyle Zimmer For Assignment

KANSAS CITY, MO. (November 19, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have selected right-handed pitchers Jonathan Bowlan, Collin Snider and Nathan Webb, catcher MJ Melendez and infielders Maikel García and Nick Pratto to the 40-man roster, ahead of tonight’s reserve list deadline. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer has been designated for assignment. Infielder Lucius Fox was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles earlier today.

Bowlan, who will turn 25 on Dec. 1, was an invite to Major League spring training in 2021. He appeared in four games with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, allowing three runs in 17.0 innings. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

García, 21, was named the Columbia (Low-A) Player of the Year after ranking second among Royals minor league players with a .291 overall batting average this season. He was originally signed as an international free agent on July 27, 2016.

Melendez, 24, was also an invite to Major League spring training in 2021 and claimed the Joe Bauman Award as Minor League Baseball’s 2021 home run king, clubbing 41 homers between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Pratto, 23, was also invited to Major League spring training in 2021. He was named a Double-A Postseason All-Star and a Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winner at first base. In 124 games overall, he ranked second among minor league players in extra-base hits (71), third in RBI (98), tied for third in runs scored (98) and fifth in walks (83) and total bases (268). He was originally selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Snider, 26, was invited to Major League Spring Training in 2021. He split the season between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha, appearing in 48 games and recording three saves with a 4.48 ERA (33 ER in 66.1 IP) and 64 strikeouts. He was originally selected in the 12th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Webb, 24, split the season between Columbia (18 games) and High-A Quad Cities (17 games), recording a 4.24 K/BB ratio, (89 strikeouts to 21 walks). He is a Lee’s Summit North High School graduate and was originally selected in the 34th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

Following today’s transactions, the Royals have 40 players on their 40-man roster.