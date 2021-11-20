46.7 F
College Sports

K-State Win Streak Halted In 20-10 Loss To Baylor

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Baylor’s defense led the way as the Bears spoiled K-State’s Senior Day with a 20-10 win on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Bears moved to 9-2 (6-2 Big 12). K-State (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) had its win streak halted at four.

The visitors led 17-7 at the half. The Bears got a rushing score from Trestan Ebner and a touchdown reception by Drake Dabney to take a 14-0 advantage. Deuce Vaughn provided the offensive spark for the Cats with a 65-yard touchdown run. The Bears hit a late field goal to grab the 10-point halftime lead.

The defenses controlled the second half, as each team only produced a field goal. K-State finished with just 51 total plays on the night. The Cats finished with just 12 first downs and less than 300 yards of total offense.

Baylor starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon left the game in the first half due to injury. Blake Shapen took over and completed 16 of his 21 passes for 137 yards. Ebner led the Baylor rushing attack with 86 yards and a score. Tyquan Thornton had a game-high 75 receiving yards for the Bears. It was the second lowest point total of the season for the Bears, who averaged 35 points per game entering Saturday’s contest.

Skylar Thompson finished with 158 passing yards in the final home game of his career. Vaughn had 128 rushing yards on just 11 carries. Ross Elder had a game-high 10 tackles for the Cats defensively.

