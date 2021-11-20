Horned Frogs Top Jayhawks With Last-Minute Field Goal

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Jalon Daniels threw for a career-high 255 yards and Kwamie Lassiter II caught eight passes for 101 yards, but the Kansas Jayhawks fell to TCU 31-28 in a tight battle at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Trailing 28-21, Daniels found Jared Casey for a 10-yard touchdown with 4:46 left to knot the game at 28. But TCU engineered a 14-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal from Griffin Kell with six seconds left to give the Horned Frogs the three-point win.

The Jayhawks twice had to erase a 7-point deficit in the game and showed no signs of not being able to respond. Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Daniels scored on a 14-yard rush to tie the game at seven with 5:43 to play in the opening quarter.

In the second, Devin Neal scored from two yards out to give Kansas a 14-7 lead. The Jayhawks kept the Horned Frogs off the scoreboard for the final 12:29 of the quarter to take a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

TCU then scored the first 21 points of the second half, getting two rushing touchdowns in the third and another in the fourth to take a 28-14 lead with 11:43 left in the fourth.

But the Jayhawks fought back, thanks to some playmaking from Daniels. The sophomore quarterback found Luke Grimm for a 28-yard touchdown to bring the deficit within seven with 9:23 to play.

The Kansas defense came up with a big stop and forced the Horned Frogs to punt after a quick three-and-out. Daniels and the Jayhawks marched down the field to score on the Casey pass and tie the game at 28, setting up the eventual game-winner from TCU.

Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Lassiter went over the 100-yard mark for the third time in his career and second this season. Running back Devin Neal, who did not play in the second half, rushed for 59 yards on 14 carries and scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season in the setback. Grimm had four catches for 39 yards and the touchdown.

Defensively, Kenny Logan Jr., finished with a career-high 15 tackles, including two tackles-for-loss, which also established a new career high. Kyron Johnson had eight tackles, tying his season-high, and picked up another sack to give him 6.5 for the season.

Defensive end Jereme Robinson and linebacker Nate Betts also had sacks, tying the team-high with three this season. Robinson also forced a fumble.

The Jayhawks will wrap up the 2021 season next week at home against West Virginia at 6 p.m., on FS1.