Kansas City Royals Unveil Uniform Update For 2022 Season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (November 19, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals today announced updates to the club’s uniforms for the 2022 season. Included are changes to both the road gray and alternate blue uniforms, which will feature ‘KANSAS CITY’ written across the front in block letters. All four Royals uniforms will include a bolder, more pronounced stripe around the sleeve, and all uniform lettering will be solid white or solid blue, without an outline.

“We’re excited to introduce to our fans, our new uniform set for the 2022 season,” Royals Vice President/Major League Team Operations Jeff Davenport said. “These updates reflect fresh variations on our brand esthetic, that generations of Royals fans have come to identify with, while also offering newer classic looks to the overall uniform set. We see these as an ode to the traditions of the past yet refined and updated for inspiration of what’s to come.”

Photos of the new uniform set are attached, while additional photos and video of players modeling the uniforms can be found at royals.com/uniforms.

Fans can purchase authentic jerseys at the Royals Team Store on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. Replica jerseys will also be available for pre-order. Located at Gate C of Kauffman Stadium, the Royals Team Store is the only local store that will carry the new uniforms until Dec. 3.

The Royals Team Store will feature several promotions for ‘Black Friday’, including 40 percent off storewide (some exclusions apply). Royals Authentics will also be open and offering deals throughout the weekend.