Jayhawks Power Past Stony Brook, 88-59

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind 25 points from Ochai Agbaji and eight second-half three pointers, Kansas overcame a slow start and pulled away for an 88-59 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Agbaji, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 15 points in the second half and hit 10-of-19 field goal attempts – including four three pointers – to pace the Jayhawks. This was his third consecutive 20-point performance to open the season and the 10th of his career. He is now averaging 26.3 points per game on the year.

“Stony Brook came to play, they played well in the first half. It took us about twelve minutes to get going, but I thought we played really well in the second half. I thought everybody that played contributed in a positive way. Everybody was solid and Ochai was off the charts again.”HEAD COACH BILL SELF

Kansas shot 53.1% (17-of-32) from the field in the first half, which helped to offset six three-pointers from Stony Brook. The Seawolves led for more than half of the first 20 minutes, including by as many as seven, but Kansas took the lead back thanks to an 8-0 run that included four points from David McCormack and baskets by Agbaji and Dajuan Harris, Jr. Agbaji led KU with 10 points and McCormack had eight as the Jayhawks led 38-32 at the break.

Christian Braun scored KU’s first two points of the second half at the free throw line, but the next 10 were scored by Agbaji as the Jayhawks pushed the lead to 52-40 less than four minutes into the half. KU would then hold Stony Brook scoreless for four minutes and use a 14-0 run to break the game open as they pulled ahead 71-46 with 8:39 to play. The Jayhawks would lead by as many as 32 on two occasions.

While Agbaji led the way with 25 points, the Jayhawks had three others reach double figures in scoring. McCormack had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Braun and Zach Clemence had 11 points apiece. The 11 points are a new career-high for Clemence. Harris had a team-high six assists while Mitch Lightfoot led the Jayhawks with two blocked shots.

Kansas now turns their attention to the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The event takes place on Nov. 25, 26 and 28, with KU opening up against North Texas on Thursday, Nov. 25.

