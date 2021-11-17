Patrick Mahomes Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together his best game of the season in last Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and in addition to securing an enormous win over a division rival, the performance also earned him some hardware.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after completing 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns against Las Vegas. It marked the third performance of Mahomes’ young career with 400+ passing yards and 5+ touchdowns, matching Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for the most such games in NFL history.

That statistical output helped Mahomes maintain his perfect record on the road against divisional opponents (11-0), as he now trails only Joe Montana (20 straight) and Peyton Manning (12 straight) for the longest streak to begin a career since 1970.

The 2018 NFL MVP currently leads the league in completions (271) while ranking second in passing yards (2,940) and touchdowns (25).

This marks the seventh time that Mahomes has earned “Player of the Week” honors, matching legendary return-man Dante Hall for the second-most in franchise history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas earned more such awards.