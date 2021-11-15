HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 11-15-21 KU STUNS TEXAS-KSU WINS-OU UPSET-HS FBALL-CHIEFS FIND MOJO By Sports Ticket November 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleMCAC’s Soup Day Thursday; Features Specialty SoupsNext articleChiefs Defeat Raiders, 41-14, Behind Patrick Mahomes’ Five Touchdown Passes Sports Ticket Related Articles KDNS Local Sports North Central Activities Association Announces All-League Volleyball Honors KDNS Local Sports Mid-Continent League Announces All-League Volleyball Honors KNDY Local Sports North Central Kansas League Announces All-League Volleyball Honors Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces $9.4 Million Awarded for Transportation Projects AG Derek Schmidt Sues Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers Governor Laura Kelly Announces $3.5 Million in New Funding for Kansas Tourism Initiatives Kansas governor plans to ‘axe’ sales tax on food, joins AG in urging legislative action Six-man football offers hope for Kansas schools struggling with dwindling participation, population Kansans Safely Dispose of Nearly 4 Tons of Unused Medicines Cherokee County Man Pleads Guilty To 2 Counts of First-Degree Murder KBI Makes Arrest In Hoisington Death Investigation Load more