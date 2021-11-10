Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 11/8/2021

City Administrator Austin St. John updated projects underway at Monday night’s council meeting. Concrete work on 11th road north is nearing completion, with adjacent finish projects to be addressed. Airport road is ready for pouring, with the parking lot completed. Concrete work at the fire station is being finished, and it was noted that some parts and such remain backordered. It was reported that Evergy is replacing many purple hue streetlights across Kansas, and Marysville may be some months away from replacement.

Marysville Chamber and Main Street asked a $10,000 contribution toward a $36,000 wireless sound system to be installed downtown, replacing the current speakers which were installed some five years ago. Marysville Community Foundation has pledged a $3,000 match, and an anonymous donor has committed $5,000. The balance would be met through fundraising efforts, with Chamber and Main Street responsible for installing, and maintaining the system, as they would retain ownership. Concerns with warranty and expansion possibilities were discussed, and no decision was made.

Council unanimously approved a $2,500 annual membership supporting Marshall County Partnership for Growth.

Mayor Jason Barnes asked for input as to who will interview for a new police chief. Some have suggested involving newly elected members, and consideration was given to using the Police and Fire Committee, but two of those members were not reelected. It was suggested that they wait until new council members are installed. Barnes replied that the current council understands the cities position. A motion to that effect was approved on a 6-2 vote with Diane Schroller and Colleen Behrens voting no.