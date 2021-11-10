48.1 F
K-State Opens With 67-57 Win Over Florida A&M

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

K-State put three players in double figures and opened the 2021-22 season with a 67-57 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Cats led by just three at the break but held the Rattlers to just 27 points in the second half. Nijel Pack led the way with 18 points. The sophomore had four makes from long range. Mark Smith (12) and Selton Miguel (10) also reached double figures. All 10 of Miguel’s points were scored in the second half, as the Cats went 12-for-21 from the field in the final 20 minutes. Markquis Nowell had six of K-State’s 15 assists in the win.

K-State got 22 points off the bench. Florida A&M had 18 turnovers, which the Cats turned into 19 points.

The Rattlers were led by M.J. Randolph’s game-high 27 points.

