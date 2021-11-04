Results & Awards Released For Kansas State High School Clay Target League Fall Season

Kansas – Results and awards have now been posted for the 2021 Kansas State High School Clay Target League’s Fall Season. Over 3,700 high school athletes from 178 teams representing schools from across the state participated.

The complete results are available here:

https://claytargetscoring.com/public/index.php?state=KS

A list of participating schools and conference breakdowns for the fall program is available here:

http://ksclaytarget.com/2021/09/22/2021-fall-league-conference-assignments/

The Kansas State High School Clay Target League is part of the USA Clay Target League, the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the nation with over 39,000 participating athletes in 2021. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country. The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.

The League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part. The League is also the safest sport in high school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

The League attracts student athletes to participate in shooting sports while creating a ‘virtual’ competition among other League teams throughout each state. Family travel is minimal because practice and competition are conducted at a shooting range near each school’s location. Conferences are determined by team size rather than geographic location for fair competition.

The USA Clay Target League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports for secondary and postsecondary schools. The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

Visit http://ksclaytarget.com/ for more information.