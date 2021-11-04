Men’s Basketball Opens With 78-59 Exhibition Win Over Pittsburg State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State put three players in double figures and pulled away for a 78-59 exhibition win over Pittsburg State on Thursday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Cats led by as many as 24 and were led by Selton Miguel’s 18 points. Logan Landers (11) and Ismael Massoud (10) also reached double figures for K-State, who went 27-for-59 from the field. Mark Smith dished out five assists and added a game-high 13 rebounds.

K-State controlled things inside with a 32-20 advantage in paint points. The Cats got 42 points from the bench and added 13 points on the fast break while limiting Pitt State to 35 percent shooting (21-for-60) on the night.