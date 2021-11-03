Marshall, Washington & Nemaha County Election Results Announced

Jason Barnes is reelected as Marysville mayor with 53% of votes among 835 cast, holding off a write in challenge from Rick Shain. Kyle Goracke defeats incumbent Bobbi Pippia for Ward 1 with two thirds of the ballots, Lori Snellings defeats Ryan Wilson for Ward 2 taking 77%, Colleen Behrens retains her seat with 57%, holding off a write in challenge from Harold Johnson III, and Jeff Keating defeats Kyle Bargman taking three quarter of the total.

Marysville USD 364 school board president Pam Dankenbring holds off challenger Tyson Anderson, with 61% of votes, while incumbent Chris Denner is unseated by Liberty Price Obley who tallied 54% of votes cast. Another incumbent Kevin Oneal had filed, but withdrew earlier from the race, as Travis Pralle takes 64% of ballots cast.

For Valley Heights USD 498, Lisa Stryker beats Robert Chase winning 79%, and Jami Stump Gillig tops Melva Sanner garnering 80% of votes.

In USD 380 Vermillion, Rachel Wanklyn nets 93% of ballots versus Brent Alverson. Nemaha County ballots in the race are yet to be determined.

For Prairie Hills USD 113, Anissa Bloom defeats Doug Renyer in Nemaha County, with 56% of the count.

The Washington County school bond issue passed Tuesday, with 372 yes, and 249 no votes. The approval will allow construction of additional elementary classrooms and facilities.

The school bond issue in Seneca for Nemaha Central fails badly, with 68% voting no. Over 1,500 ballots were cast in the district. Amy Sudbeck retains her school board seat on USD 115, with 67% of ballots. She was challenged in a recall effort by Doug Dalinghaus. Separately, but on the same issue Sudbeck is retained with 75% voting against a recall. Cara Baker wins a three-way race for position 2 with a majority 58%, Troy Lewis garnered 38%.