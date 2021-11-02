NASCAR Announces Start Times and Networks For 2022 Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2021) – Today NASCAR, FOX Sports and NBC Sports jointly announced 2022 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.

Nineteen total NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX and NBC throughout the season. This marks the first time since 2009 in which more Cup Series points events will air on broadcast than cable. Ten of those will air on FOX, including the DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET) and eight of the next nine points events to start the season. Bristol Dirt will air in primetime (Sunday, Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET) on Easter, while Talladega (Sunday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m. ET) and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 29, 6 p.m. ET) round out the races airing on broadcast during the FOX portion of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

The remaining nine broadcast races will air on NBC, one more than 2021, including the kickoff of the NBC Sports portion of the season when the NASCAR Cup Series visits Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m. ET) and regular season-ending tilt at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET) will be the other regular season races airing on the network. Finally, the final six playoff races will air on NBC beginning with Talladega on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. ET and culminating with the crowning of a champion at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Additionally, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races will air live on broadcast in 2022. FOX will be home to the high-speed action from Talladega Superspeedway (Saturday, Apr. 23, 4 p.m. ET) while NBC will carry the Xfinity Series four times, including three playoff races: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Saturday, July 30, 3:30 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Saturday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. ET), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. ET) and Martinsville Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. ET).

As previously announced, USA Network will be the new home for 26 NBC Sports cable races in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. NASCAR will debut on USA, which is available in approximately five million more homes than NBCSN, when the Xfinity Series hits the track at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series will make its USA Network debut on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m. ET from Road America.

All 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will air on FS1 in 2022, 16 of them in primetime, highlighted by the playoffs opener at new track Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below. All times eastern and subject to change.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 17 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 20 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 27 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 13 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 20 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 27 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 3 Richmond FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 9 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 24 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 1 Dover FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 8 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 15 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Texas) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 29 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 12 Sonoma FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule