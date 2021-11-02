41.4 F
Salina
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces Start Times and Networks For 2022 Season

Most NASCAR Cup Series Races to Air on Broadcast Since 2009; USA Network to Debut as Cable Home to Cup Series and Xfinity Series During NBC Sports Season

By Derek Nester

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 2, 2021) – Today NASCAR, FOX Sports and NBC Sports jointly announced 2022 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.

Nineteen total NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX and NBC throughout the season. This marks the first time since 2009 in which more Cup Series points events will air on broadcast than cable. Ten of those will air on FOX, including the DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET) and eight of the next nine points events to start the season. Bristol Dirt will air in primetime (Sunday, Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET) on Easter, while Talladega (Sunday, Apr. 24, 3 p.m. ET) and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 29, 6 p.m. ET) round out the races airing on broadcast during the FOX portion of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

The remaining nine broadcast races will air on NBC, one more than 2021, including the kickoff of the NBC Sports portion of the season when the NASCAR Cup Series visits Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Sunday, July 31, 2:30 p.m. ET) and regular season-ending tilt at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET) will be the other regular season races airing on the network. Finally, the final six playoff races will air on NBC beginning with Talladega on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. ET and culminating with the crowning of a champion at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Additionally, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races will air live on broadcast in 2022. FOX will be home to the high-speed action from Talladega Superspeedway (Saturday, Apr. 23, 4 p.m. ET) while NBC will carry the Xfinity Series four times, including three playoff races: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Saturday, July 30, 3:30 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Saturday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. ET), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. ET) and Martinsville Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. ET).

As previously announced, USA Network will be the new home for 26 NBC Sports cable races in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. NASCAR will debut on USA, which is available in approximately five million more homes than NBCSN, when the Xfinity Series hits the track at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series will make its USA Network debut on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m. ET from Road America.

All 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will air on FS1 in 2022, 16 of them in primetime, highlighted by the playoffs opener at new track Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below. All times eastern and subject to change.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio
Sunday, February 6 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Thursday, February 17 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 20 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, February 27 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 6 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 13 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 20 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, March 27 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 3 Richmond FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 9 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 17 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, April 24 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 1 Dover FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 8 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 15 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Texas) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, May 29 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 5 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 12 Sonoma FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

 

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time (ET) Radio
Saturday, February 19 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, February 26 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 12 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 26 COTA FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 2 Richmond FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Friday, April 8 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 23 Talladega FOX 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, April 30 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, May 7 Darlington

Previous articleRainbow Trout Stocked in Glen Elder Outlet
Next articleStudents Invited To Enter Kansas Photo Contest
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.