Sunday, October 31, 2021
Jayhawks Scrimmage at Tulsa

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

TULSA – Kansas men’s basketball played Tulsa in a scrimmage at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa Saturday.

The two teams played two 20-minute halves then an extra 10-minute period to get more players action. The two teams then played specific situations to conclude the scrimmage.

“I think we got a lot out of the scrimmage today,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “Tulsa is good and played hard. I think it was good for our guys to go against different players, especially against a team that is so quick and has fast hands. They gave us a look we haven’t seen. They also played a lot of zone and it was good for us to go against their zone since we have not practiced against a zone so far. All in all, I felt it was a successful trip.”

No. 3 Kansas will next host Emporia State on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in an exhibition game. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 7 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for Kansas men’s basketball regular-season and single games are available here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

