Jayhawks Scrimmage at Tulsa

TULSA – Kansas men’s basketball played Tulsa in a scrimmage at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa Saturday.

The two teams played two 20-minute halves then an extra 10-minute period to get more players action. The two teams then played specific situations to conclude the scrimmage.

“I think we got a lot out of the scrimmage today,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “Tulsa is good and played hard. I think it was good for our guys to go against different players, especially against a team that is so quick and has fast hands. They gave us a look we haven’t seen. They also played a lot of zone and it was good for us to go against their zone since we have not practiced against a zone so far. All in all, I felt it was a successful trip.”

No. 3 Kansas will next host Emporia State on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in an exhibition game. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 7 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for Kansas men’s basketball regular-season and single games are available here.