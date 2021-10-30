55 F
Anudike-Uzomah Ties NCAA Record, Cats Earn 31-12 Win Over TCU

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Felix Anudike-Uzomah tied an NCAA record with six sacks as K-State defeated TCU 31-12 on Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Cats improved to 5-3 (2-3 Big 12) with their second straight win.

Anudike-Uzomah had three sacks in each half. He posted sacks on three straight plays at one point and finished with eight total tackles on the day. Anudike-Uzomah also forced a pair of fumbles, as K-State controlled much of the game. The Cats allowed just one touchdown, a late TCU rushing score with just 15 seconds remaining. The 12 points are a season-low for TCU, who came to Manhattan averaging over 34 points per game.

Offensively, the Cats had three rushing scores in the opening half and led 21-5 at the break. Deuce Vaughn had a pair of touchdowns (1 yard and 42 yards), and Skylar Thompson added a first half rushing score for K-State.

K-State put things away with 10 points in the fourth. Daniel Imatorbhebhe had a 73-yard touchdown reception, and Chris Tennant added a 42-yard field goal to complete the K-State scoring.

Thompson finished with 242 passing yards with a touchdown in the win. Vaughn rushed for 109 yards and the two touchdowns, and he also added 49 receiving yards.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
