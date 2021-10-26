Jayhawks Head to Stillwater to Take on 15th Ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off a hard-fought battle with No. 3/2 Oklahoma, the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the No. 15/15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30 in Boone Pickens Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Tim Brando (PxP) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call.
The game will be the second conference road test for the Jayhawks this season, while it is their second-straight game against a ranked opponent, after narrowly falling to No. 3/2 Oklahoma in Lawrence on October 23.
Kansas’ effort against Oklahoma was one of the top offensive performances of the season for the Jayhawks, totaling 412 yards of offense. True freshman running back Devin Neal picked up the second 100-yard rushing game of his career, while quarterback Jason Bean threw for 246 yards and a touchdown
The Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season last weekend, dropping a 24-21 game at Iowa State. Coach Mike Gundy’s team leads the conference in rushing defense, allowing just 94.3 yards per game. Malcolm Rodriguez leads the conference in tackles per game at 10.4 and has 73 total stops on the season.
QUICK HITS
- Kansas enters Saturday’s matchup at Oklahoma State as one of five schools nationally to rank in the top 23 nationally in fewest penalty yards per game and fewest turnovers committed. The Jayhawks are joined by Virginia Tech, Air Force, Navy and Iowa State. Kansas ranks 11th nationally in fewest penalty yards per game at 39.14 and 23rd in turnovers lost at seven.
- After allowing six sacks at Coastal Carolina, the Kansas offensive line has allowed just two sacks over the last five games. The Jayhawks have started the same combination each of the last five games: Earl Bostick Jr. (Left Tackle), Malik Clark (Left Guard), Mike Novitsky (Center), Michael Ford Jr. (Right Guard) and Bryce Cabeldue (Right Tackle). That group allowed just one sack against Oklahoma after the Sooners totaled nine last year.
- The Kansas defense has forced at least one fumble in each game this season, including two apiece versus South Dakota and Baylor. The Jayhawks rank 10th in the country in forced fumbles per game at 1.29. Both super-senior defensive end Kyron Johnson and junior safety Kenny Logan Jr., have multiple forced fumbles this season. Linebacker Rich Miller forced his first fumble Saturday versus Oklahoma.
- True freshman running back Devin Neal has rushed for 344 yards on 70 carries over his last four games. Neal has started all four games, and has a pair of 100-yard efforts against Duke and Oklahoma. Neal is averaging 4.91 yards per carry over the four-game stretch. He had 74 rushing yards on 22 carries (3.36 yards per carry) over his first three games. Neal is just the fourth true freshman since 2000 to rush for at least 100 yards and multiple touchdowns against Oklahoma.
- Junior safety Kenny Logan Jr., is one of only two players in the country with 50+ tackles, at least five passes defended and multiple forced fumbles. The junior safety leads Kansas with 59 tackles and notched his first interception of the season earlier this month versus Texas Tech. He also has four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
- Logan is averaging 5.7 solo tackles per game, which ranks top in the Big 12 Conference and 12th nationally. He also ranks 12th nationally and third in the Big 12 in kickoff returns at 27.9 yards per return.
- Super senior defensive end Kyron Johnson surpassed 20 career tackles-for-loss on Saturday at Oklahoma when he picked up a sack of Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams. Johnson leads Kansas this season in tackles-for-loss with 5 ½ and sacks at 3 ½.
- Kwamie Lassiter II had seven catches for 101 yards against Oklahoma and is now tied for 9th all-time in Kansas school history with 117 career receptions. He is tied with Richard Estell for ninth and is five away from tying Clark Green for eighth at 122.
- Through seven games, the Kansas offense has had 25 plays go for 20 yards or more. In nine total games last year, the Jayhawk offense had just 16 total plays of 20 or more yards.