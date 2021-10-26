66.5 F
Salina
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Devin Neal Named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Freshman running back Devin Neal has been named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Neal rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns against second-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in a 35-23 setback at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Lawrence native had a pair of 1-yard touchdown rushes, including one in the first quarter and one in the third. He also had a 44-yard run against Oklahoma, which went as his second-longest rush of the season.

The 100-yard effort marked Neal’s second 100-yard rushing game of his career, after he rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries against Duke earlier this season.

Neal moved into the Jayhawk starting lineup four games ago and has been impressive since shifting into that role. Over the last four games, Neal is averaging 4.91 yards per carry and has rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries.

The true freshman leads the Jayhawks through seven games with 418 rushing yards and four touchdowns overall. Neal split the weekly conference honor with West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods, who notched an interception and fumble recovery for the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter of their win over TCU.

Neal and the Jayhawks return to action Saturday at No. 15 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m.

Previous articleSalvador Perez named a finalist for Louisville Silver Slugger Award
Next articleJayhawks Head to Stillwater to Take on 15th Ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.