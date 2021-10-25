Post-Season High School Football & Volleyball Matchups Set For Area Teams

Week 9 football pairings released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. In 8-Man DII, undefeated Axtell will host 4-4 Beloit St. John’s/Tipton Thursday, Hanover 5-3 is at Osborne 6-2, and Frankfort will host Lakeside Downs, both teams 6-2. KNDY will air the Hanover game at Osborne, live on FM 95.5.

Marysville, 2-5, travels Friday to undefeated Southeast of Saline in 3A. Marysville football live on AM 1570/FM 94.1. Class 1A, Valley Heights 3-4 is at Pleasanton 2-5, while 6-2 Centralia draws a bye first round.

Hanover Lady Wildcat Volleyball team advances to the 1A DII state tournament at Emporia as the 2nd seed, 36-5 with Lebo top seed at 36-4. Hanover will face 7 seed Lost Spring Centre 17-17 in pool play Friday at 11, then number 6 Dighton 26-9 at 1, and 3rd seed Central Plains 30-8 Friday at 3. Pool play winners advance to semifinals Saturday beginning at 9. Tune for live coverage of the Hanover volleyball matches this weekend on KNDY FM 95.5.

Centralia is the number 3 seed at Dodge City in 1A DI, and faces 6 seed Spearville Friday at 8:30, 7th seed Burlingame at 10:30, and 2nd seed Little River Friday at 1:30.

Hanover wins the Linn sub-state Saturday with a 1st round bye, then defeating Wetmore 25-11, 25-19. Linn advanced past Axtell 25-9, 25-16, and then St. John’s/Tipton 25-20, 25-16. Hanover took Linn in the championship 25-14, 25-12.

Centralia takes the Frankfort sub-state, with a bye and a semifinal win over Frankfort 25-17, 25-15, then defeating Doniphan West both 29-27 in two. Frankfort had advanced with a win over Cair Paravel 25-19, 25-20.

Washington County took a loss to Clifton-Clyde first round at Osborne 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 and was eliminated.

Valley Heights took Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, falling to Wabaunsee 25-11, 25-12 in the semifinals.

Marysville wins over Pleasant Ridge at Sabetha 25-8, 25-5, and then lost the semifinals to Hiawatha 27-29, 25-19, 25-14.