55.5 F
Salina
Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Patrick Mahomes on Sunday’s Loss to Tennessee: “You Have to Battle Through Adversity”

The Chiefs fell behind and couldn’t recover on Sunday

By Derek Nester

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Tennessee Titans jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t look back on Sunday as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-3, in a clash between AFC foes at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee tallied points on each of its first five possessions while holding the Chiefs scoreless until early in the third quarter, controlling the game throughout before dealing Kansas City its fourth loss of the season.

“Listen, they made more plays than we did,” said Head Coach Andy Reid. “I’ve seen our guys make the plays [that we need to], we’re just not doing it right now…We need to get both sides playing well. We’ll go back and look at it – we need to eliminate the turnovers and penalties. These are things that haven’t been common for us, and we need to fix it.”

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-35 passes for 206 yards and two interceptions in the game, marking his first regular-season game without a touchdown pass since midway through the 2019 campaign. Mahomes, who cleared concussion protocol after suffering a big hit late in the fourth quarter, discussed the performance following the game.

“We came in here trying to build on the momentum we [built] last week and we didn’t do that,” Mahomes said. “We have enough leaders on this team, we have to find a way [to get better]. We’ll go in, we’ll talk about it, and we’ll figure it out. I trust that we’ll find it. That’s what part of being a great team [is all about]. You have to battle through adversity. It’s been rainbows and flowers these last few years, but when you want to build something substantial and great, you’re going to go through [times] like this.”

It wasn’t the Chiefs’ day, but the game did feature some strong performances from Kansas City’s young duo of linebackers. Rookie Nick Bolton racked up a team-leading 15 tackles in the contest, including four tackles-for-loss. Willie Gay, meanwhile, recorded his first interception of his career late in the game.

Bolton’s efforts, in particular, helped keep Titans’ tailback Derrick Henry – who leads the NFL in rushing yards – to a relatively modest total, but Tennessee made up for it through the air as Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 21-of-27 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown while ultimately leading Tennessee to the victory.

In terms of injuries, Coach Reid mentioned defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (ribs) following the game.

The Chiefs will look to get back on track next week with a tilt against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on deck.

 

Previous article2021 KD 94 & Z-96.3 State Volleyball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
Next articleKpreps Rankings – Week 9 – 10/25/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.