Kpreps Rankings – Week 9 – 10/25/2021

The 2021 regular season is complete and it is playoff time. The last week of the regular season yielded at least one notable upset in Wichita East’s 26-19 victory over Class 5A No. 1 Bishop Carroll. In addition, we had several marquee matchups between ranked teams to wrap up district play.

Visit our Rankings page and find out how the results from Week 8 impacted our statewide rankings!On Saturday, Six-Man football had its state semifinals with Cunningham and Natoma advancing to next week’s Wild West Bowl in Dodge City.

Class 6A

Lawrence High won the crosstown showdown with then No. 4 Lawrence Free State, 27-19. As a result, the Chesty Lions replace the Firebirds in the poll at No. 4 this week. The remainder of the poll looks the same as last week as we enter the playoffs. Find out how the remainder of the top five fared and who they will face in the first round at the link below.

Class 5A

Perhaps the surprise result from Friday’s action was Wichita East’s 26-19 win at top-ranked Bishop Carroll. The Blue Aces built a 20-5 lead and held off the Golden Eagles to win their fourth straight game. Elsewhere in the classification, Spring Hill suffered its first loss of the season with a 33-7 loss to Eudora. See how those changes impact this week’s Class 5A poll below.

Class 4A

Top-ranked Basehor-Linwood survived a road test at Pittsburg, defeating the Purple Dragons, 34-27. The Bobcats are the only team in Class 4A to finish the regular season unbeaten. Elsewhere, second-ranked Bishop Miege lost its third consecutive game with a 45-28 decision to defending-champion St. James Academy. See how those results impact this week’s Class 4A poll at the link below.

Class 3A

Top-ranked Andale won its showdown with No. 2 Wichita Collegiate, 29-6. The Indians registered their 33rd consecutive victory and claimed the District 7 championship. The remaining Class 3A ranked teams rolled to big district wins on Friday. See how this week’s 3A poll looks and who the teams will face in the first round of the playoffs at the link below.

Class 2A

The only ranked team to lose in Class 2A last week was then No. 4 Chaparral which suffered its first defeat of the season, 41-0, to Kingman. As a result, the Eagles claimed the District 6 championship and replace Chaparral in this week’s poll – narrowly edging out St. Marys in the voting for the poll. See how the remainder of the poll shapes up this week at the link below.

Class 1A

There were a couple of major showdowns to decide district championships in Class 1A last week. Second-ranked Inman went on the road and handled then No. 3 Smith Center, 38-15, while No. 4 Sedgwick outlasted Conway Springs, 28-14. Additionally, fifth-ranked Centralia lost for the first time since Week 1 as the Panthers fell short 45-40 against Wabaunsee.

Class 8M-I

There are no changes in this week’s Eight-Man, Division I poll as all five ranked teams rolled to big district victories on Friday night. Find out of the first-round playoff opponents of each of the ranked teams a the link below.

Class 8M-II

In Eight-Man, Division II, No. 5 Bucklin suffered its first loss of the season, 34-14, to Dighton in the fan’s choice for Kpreps Game of the Week. The remainder of the top five all posted wins to enter the playoffs, although No. 2 Thunder Ridge didn’t actually get on the field due to an opponent forfeit. Find out the new team in the top five in this week’s poll at the link below.

Class 6-Man

Kpreps continues to rank the top three teams in 6-Man football this fall as part of the Rankings press release.

The 6-Man Football Association played two rounds of the playoffs last week and we now know the two teams that will battle for the championship in the Wild West Bowl this weekend in Dodge City. South-Division champion Cunningham will take on North-Division champ Natoma in the title game. Cunningham defeated Northern Valley 57-22, while Natoma topped Ashland 67-18. Ashland and Northern Valley will also meet on Saturday in Dodge City in the third-place game.

Cunningham remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, while Natoma stays at No. 2. Northern Valley also stays put in the No. 3 spot this week.

