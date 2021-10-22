53.9 F
Football Night In Kansas – Oct. 22nd – Find Your Game Here

By Derek Nester

Welcome to Football Night in Kansas! Each week we showcase the excellent high school football games that are airing across the Sunflower State Radio Network of radio stations.

Each week, our coverage will begin at 5:40 p.m. with the High School Football Express, the award-winning pregame show from KD Country 94 covering action in the NCAA, Northern Plains and Mid-Continent leagues. [Listen Live]

If you’re looking for a pregame show that covers all the action across Kansas, tune in to the Kansas Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. each Friday on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY & Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY. It is followed by the Coaches Corner Wrap-up, where we visit with coaches in the Twin Valley League minutes before kickoff. [Listen Live]

Our Football Night in Kansas coverage concludes at 10:00 p.m. with the Local High School Scoreboard Show on KD Country 94, giving you scores, analysis and coaches’ interviews for teams in North Central Kansas. [Listen Live]

Over on Classic Hits KQNK 106.7 FM & 102.5 FM we have the Kansas High School Scoreboard Show, covering high school football action from border to border, with scores, highlights, and reports from play-by-play announcers across the entire state of Kansas. That airs at 10:00 PM. [Listen Live]

Now, for this weeks schedule of high school football action…

95.5 KNDY-FM (Marysville)
High School Football: Washington Co. at Valley Falls – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 95.5 FM | Stream It Here 
*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.
*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on TuneIn”**

1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY (Marysville)
High School Football: Riley Co. at Marysville – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 1570 AM & 94.1 FM | Stream It Here 
*The Kansas Kickoff Show begins at 6 PM.
*The Coaches Corner Roundup begins at 6:30 PM.
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y A-M on TuneIn”**

The Beloit Trojans Channel
High School Football: Hoisington at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff
Click Here For Live Video Feed
*Watch on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV & Android TV

94.1 KDNS-FM (Downs/Beloit)
High School Football: Hoisington at Beloit – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 94.1 FM | Stream It Here
*The High School Football Express pregame show begins at 5:40 PM on KD Country 94
*Local High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10:05 PM on KD Country 94
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-D-N-S on TuneIn”**

96.3 KZDY-FM (Cawker City/Beloit)
High School Football: Rock Hills at St. John’s/Tipton – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 96.3 FM | Stream It Here
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on TuneIn”**

106.7 FM/102.5 FM KQNK-FM (Norton)
High School Football: Phillipsburg at Norton – 7 PM Kickoff
Radio: 106.7 FM, 102.5 FM | Stream It Here | Video Feed
*The Kansas High School Scoreboard Show begins at 10 PM
**Activate your smart speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on TuneIn”**

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

