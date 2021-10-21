Sub-State Volleyball Action Set For Saturday For Area Teams

Sub-state volleyball is Saturday, with Marysville the #4 seed at Sabetha, facing 5 seed Pleasant Ridge first round. Top seed is Hiawatha, Nemaha Central #2, and Rossville #3. Royal Valley and Jeff West round out the field.

Class 2A at Alma-Wabaunsee has Valley Heights seeded #3, facing #6 seed Salina Sacred Heart first round. Herington is top seed, and Wabaunsee #2, with El-Saline, Bennington, St. Mary’s, and Republic County also participating.

In the Osborne 1A DI division, Washington County is #4 seed, facing #5 seed Clifton-Clyde first round. Lakeside-Downs, Osborne, Thunder Ridge, Rock Hills, and Stockton will also play.

Frankfort is #4 seed hosting 1A DI Saturday sub-state. They will host Cair Paravel first round. Top seed Centralia receives a first-round bye, with Doniphan West, Blue Valley, Onaga, and Troy rounding out the field.

Hanover girls are top seed in the Linn 1A DII sub-state, with a first-round bye. Second seed is St. John’s/Tipton. Third seed Linn will host #6 seed Axtell first round, and Wetmore, Pike Valley, and Southern Cloud also playing. Sub-state volleyball is Saturday, with brackets now posted on the kshsaa.org.

Hanover High School volleyball team captured the TVL Tournament title Saturday, and won the TVL regular season title, ending their regular season at 32-5. They will next be in action in sub-state on October 23rd at Linn as the #1 seed.