Kansas Volleyball Association Week 7 Rankings – 10/20/2021

October 20, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Week 7 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 18. This is the final week of rankings for the 2021 season.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 36-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley North 31-2 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 26-8 (3)
4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 29-8 (4)
5. Wichita Northwest 37-1 (5)
6. Olathe Northwest 22-10 (6)
7. Lawrence-Free State 22-9 (7)
8. Hutchinson 29-5 (8)
9. Blue Valley Northwest 20-14 (9)
10. Derby 24-11 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1)
2. Lansing 30-1 (2)
3. Spring Hill 27-6 (7)
4. St. James Academy 24-9 (3)
5. Mill Valley 29-7 (4)
6. Maize South 26-8 (5) 7. Seaman 23-10 (6)
8. Goddard-Eisenhower 23-9 (8)
9. Basehor-Linwood 23-9 (9)
10. Emporia 24-7 (NR)
Class 4A
1. Andale 32-2 (1)
2. McPherson 29-6 (2)
3. Baldwin 26-3 (4)
4. Circle 29-6 (3)
5. Clay Center 23-5 (5)
6. Ottawa 18-16 (9)
7. Bishop Miege 12-23 (8)
8. Louisburg 18-16 (7)
9. Labette County 34-3 (10)
10. Abilene 23-13 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Cheney 32-2 (1)
2. Smoky Valley 32-3 (2)
3. Heritage Christian 30-2 (3)
4. Hiawatha 34-3 (5)
5. Nemaha Central 31-6 (4)
6. Goodland 34-3 (6)
7. Silver Lake 25-8 (9)
8. Wichita-Trinity Academy 27-6 (NR)
9. Riverton 33-3 (7)
10. Eureka 31-1 (8)
Class 2A
1. Smith Center 33-2 (1)
2. Sedgwick 31-3 (2)
3. Ellinwood 31-4 (4)
4. Garden Plain 25-8 (3)
5. Hillsboro 27-8 (5)
6. Sterling 27-7 (6)
7. Wabaunsee 28-7 (7)
8. Inman 24-10 (9)
9. Meade/Fowler 31-1 (8)
10. Jefferson County North 29-6 (10)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Centralia 32-5 (1)
2. Pretty Prairie 34-4 (4)
3. Little River 31-4 (2)
4. Victoria 26-5 (3)
5. Kiowa County 27-5 (5)
6. Spearville 27-6 (6)
7. Burlingame 23-7 (8)
8. St. Paul 28-4 (7)
9. St. John-Hudson 20-12 (10)
10. Goessel 24-11 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 32-5 (1)
2. Lebo 26-4 (2)
3. Attica 31-3 (3)
4. Central Plains 24-8 (4)
5. Wheatland-Grinnell 26-9 (7)
6. Central Christian 23-9 (8)
7. Golden Plains 30-6 (6)
8. Linn 24-12 (5)
9. Dighton 23-9 (9)
10. Argonia 25-6 (10)