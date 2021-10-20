55 F
Salina
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Kansas No. 3 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 10th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2021-22 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 3 in the 2021-22 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday.

This is also the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that the Jayhawks have entered the season No. 7 or higher by the AP, including nine times in the top five and five in the top three. KU was No. 1 in 2009-10, No. 3 in 2016-17, No. 1 in 2018-19, No. 3 in 2019-20 and No. 3 in 2021-22.

Kansas’ trails top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA with No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas rounding out the top five in the 2021-22 preseason poll.

Last season, Kansas entered the preseason ranked No. 6 nationally in the Associated Press poll and finished the year at No. 12. The Jayhawks were ranked in the AP top 10 in the first nine polls of the 2020-21 season.

Under 19th-year and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, this is the 16th time that Kansas enters the season ranked seventh or higher in the Associated Press preseason poll. Historically, the No. 3 ranking marks the 24th time since the 1992-93 season that Kansas will enter the season seventh or higher.

Kansas could possibly play 13 games against teams ranked or receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25. KU will twice play against No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Baylor in Big 12 contests and will also face No. 10 Kentucky, while Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, St. John’s and Colorado are receiving votes. The Jayhawks could possibly play No. 14 Alabama and Drake, who is receiving votes, in the ESPN Events Invitational, Nov. 25-26-28, in Orlando, Florida.

Kansas returns four starters and eight letterwinners from last season’s 21-9 team that finished second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 record. KU advanced to its NCAA record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament in the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic season.

2021-22 Associated Press Preseason Poll (Oct. 18, 2021)

Rank. School (first place votes) – points

  1. Gonzaga (55) – 1,562
  2. UCLA (8) – 1,459
  3. KANSAS – 1,427
  4. Villanova – 1,332
  5. Texas – 1,315
  6. Michigan – 1,255
  7. Purdue – 1,213
  8. Baylor – 992
  9. Duke – 963
  10. Kentucky – 894
  11. Illinois – 861
  12. Memphis – 831
  13. Oregon – 775
  14. Alabama – 713
  15. Houston – 694
  16. Arkansas – 673
  17. Ohio State – 581
  18. Tennessee – 563
  19. North Carolina – 547
  20. Florida State – 381
  21. Maryland – 294
  22. Auburn – 267
  23. St. Bonaventure – 238
  24. Connecticut – 161
  25. Virginia – 125

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

