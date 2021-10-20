Kansas No. 3 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 10th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2021-22 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 3 in the 2021-22 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday.

This is also the 12th time in the last 13 seasons that the Jayhawks have entered the season No. 7 or higher by the AP, including nine times in the top five and five in the top three. KU was No. 1 in 2009-10, No. 3 in 2016-17, No. 1 in 2018-19, No. 3 in 2019-20 and No. 3 in 2021-22.

Kansas’ trails top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA with No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas rounding out the top five in the 2021-22 preseason poll.

Last season, Kansas entered the preseason ranked No. 6 nationally in the Associated Press poll and finished the year at No. 12. The Jayhawks were ranked in the AP top 10 in the first nine polls of the 2020-21 season.

Under 19th-year and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, this is the 16th time that Kansas enters the season ranked seventh or higher in the Associated Press preseason poll. Historically, the No. 3 ranking marks the 24th time since the 1992-93 season that Kansas will enter the season seventh or higher.

Kansas could possibly play 13 games against teams ranked or receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25. KU will twice play against No. 5 Texas and No. 8 Baylor in Big 12 contests and will also face No. 10 Kentucky, while Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, St. John’s and Colorado are receiving votes. The Jayhawks could possibly play No. 14 Alabama and Drake, who is receiving votes, in the ESPN Events Invitational, Nov. 25-26-28, in Orlando, Florida.

Kansas returns four starters and eight letterwinners from last season’s 21-9 team that finished second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 record. KU advanced to its NCAA record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament in the 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic season.

2021-22 Associated Press Preseason Poll (Oct. 18, 2021)

Rank. School (first place votes) – points

Gonzaga (55) – 1,562 UCLA (8) – 1,459 KANSAS – 1,427 Villanova – 1,332 Texas – 1,315 Michigan – 1,255 Purdue – 1,213 Baylor – 992 Duke – 963 Kentucky – 894 Illinois – 861 Memphis – 831 Oregon – 775 Alabama – 713 Houston – 694 Arkansas – 673 Ohio State – 581 Tennessee – 563 North Carolina – 547 Florida State – 381 Maryland – 294 Auburn – 267 St. Bonaventure – 238 Connecticut – 161 Virginia – 125

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3