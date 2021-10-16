Red Raiders Top Jayhawks on Homecoming

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Texas Tech capitalized on a slow start by the Kansas Jayhawks to win 41-14 in a Saturday Homecoming afternoon contest at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

With the loss, Kansas fell to 1-5 on the season, and 0-3 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Red Raiders started out the game driving the ball straight down the field and gained an early 7-0 lead on the Jayhawks when quarterback Henry Colombi scored on a 1-yard rush.

On Texas Tech’s second drive, Kansas junior safety Kenny Logan made his impact felt. Logan notched an interception of Colombi on the six yard line and ran it back for 22-yards before being tackled. The pick of Colombi marked his first interception of the season and third of his career after picking up two last season.

Before Logan’s pick, the Jayhawks marched down the field under the direction of quarterback Jason Bean, but Kansas missed a 47-yard field goal.

The Jayhawks gave the ball back to the Red Raiders on their second possession when Bean was intercepted. Texas Tech took the ball and went eight plays and 31 yards before tacking on a field goal to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter.

The Red Raiders continued to capitalize on some openings in the Jayhawk defense and were able to add two more touchdowns to their lead, making it 24-0 going into the break.

Texas Tech added two touchdowns in the third quarter and led 38-0 heading into the fourth. The Red Raiders added another field goal midway through the fourth to go up 41-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks produced their first touchdown of the game with a 14-yard pass from Miles Kendrick to Luke Grimm. It marked Grimm’s first touchdown of the season and third of his career. Kansas was able to find the endzone again with ten seconds left, when Kendrick found Lawrence Arnold for Arnold’s third touchdown of the season. The score made it 41-14.

Kendrick went 4-for-7 for 48 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Bean. Running back Devin Neal led Kansas with 54 yards on 15 carries. Grimm finished with three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corps.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior Rich Miller led the team with seven solo tackles. While Logan Jr. followed with six, and added his interception and a pass breakup. Linebacker Gavin Potter also had six tackles, including one tackle-for-loss.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Oct. 23 again at home against undefeated Oklahoma. The game time for that matchup is expected to be announced Sunday.