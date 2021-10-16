42.9 F
Hall, Purdy Lift Cyclones Over K-State 33-20

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Breece Hall rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 33-20 win over Kansas State on Saturday evening. The Cyclones improved to 4-2 (2-1 Big 12). K-State dropped its third straight to fall to 3-3 (0-3 Big 12).

Hall averaged over six yards per carry on the night, including a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. He added a 43-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Brock Purdy completed 22 of his 25 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Mevis connected on four field goals for the Cyclones.

Skylar Thompson threw for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding a rushing score for K-State. Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles each caught a touchdown pass for the Wildcats, while Deuce Vaughn rushed for 87 yards.

Iowa State finished with a 418-342 advantage in total yardage.

Previous articleHuskers Come Up Short at Minnesota
Derek Nester
