61.6 F
Salina
Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Jayhawks are the Big 12 Preseason Favorite in Coaches’ Poll

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Kansas has been voted by the league’s head coaches as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular-season championship, the conference announced Thursday.

Kansas has been the coaches’ choice in 10 of the last 11 seasons and 19 times in the 26-year history of the Big 12. At season’s end, KU has outright or tied the conference regular-season championship 19 times, including an NCAA-record 14 consecutive from 2005-18. A coaches’ preseason poll was not conducted in the Big 12’s first season of 1996-97.

“Preseason polls don’t mean anything other than the fact we hope to have a team that has a great chance to have a great season,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “I’m excited about this group and I’m really excited about the competitiveness of what we consider to be the best league in America.”

For the 2021-22 poll, the Jayhawks collected eight first-place votes and finished with a total of 80 points. Texas received the other two first-place nods to land at second with 70 points. Baylor was third with 67 points, with Texas Tech fourth with 51 points. Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth with 49 points, followed No. 7 Oklahoma (29), No. 8 TCU (24), No. 9 Kansas State (22) and No. 10 Iowa State (9). Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Head coaches and student-athletes from each team will appear at the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff in Kansas City on October 20. Interviews from the event will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 8:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT.

2021-22 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL

Team (First-place votes) – Points

  1. KANSAS (8) – 80
  2. Texas (2) – 70
  3. Baylor – 67
  4. Texas Tech – 51
  5. Oklahoma State – 49
  6. West Virginia – 49
  7. Oklahoma – 29
  8. TCU – 24
  9. Kansas State – 22
  10. Iowa State – 9

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

Big 12 Preseason Poll History

Season – Preseason Selection (actual finish); Big 12 Champion (preseason)

2020-21 – Baylor (1st); Baylor (1st)

2019-20 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2018-19 – Kansas (3rd); Kansas State (2nd), Texas Tech (7th)

2017-18 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2016-17 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2015-16 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2014-15 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2013-14 – Kansas (1st), Oklahoma State (8th); Kansas (1st)

2012-13 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st), Kansas State (5th)

2011-12 – Kansas (1st), Texas A&M (9th); Kansas (1st)

2010-11 – Kansas State (T3rd); Kansas (2nd)

2009-10 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2008-09 – Oklahoma (2nd); Kansas (3rd)

2007-08 – Kansas (T1st); Kansas (1st), Texas (2nd)

2006-07 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2005-06 – Texas (T1st); Kansas (3rd), Texas (1st)

2004-05 – Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma State (3rd); Kansas (T1st), Oklahoma (4th)

2003-04 – Missouri (T5th); Oklahoma State (5th)

2002-03 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2001-02 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

2000-01 – Kansas (T2nd); Iowa State (4th)

1999-00 – Kansas (5th); Iowa State (6th)

1998-99 – Oklahoma State (T5th); Texas (5th)

1997-98 – Kansas (1st); Kansas (1st)

1996-97 – No coaches poll; Kansas

Previous articleKansans Will Pay More For Natural Gas This Winter
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.