Patrick Mahomes on Sunday’s Loss: “You Have to Take it on the Chin and Get Better”

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped a tough one on Sunday night, as a late rally ultimately fell short in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, 38-20, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo amassed an 18-point lead at the midway mark of the third quarter, and while Kansas City narrowed the deficit to 11 points early in the fourth, the Chiefs couldn’t manage to close the gap any further.

Head Coach Andy Reid spoke about the loss and the sentiment in the locker room following the game.

“They’re embarrassed by it. We didn’t play well. You surely don’t want to play like that any time, let alone at home,” Reid said. “We’ve got to do better. From the coaches on down to the players, we’ve got to do better.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 33-of-54 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, finding wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 5-yard score at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter that gave Kansas City an early lead. Buffalo responded with 17 unanswered points however – including long touchdown receptions by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (35 yards) and tight end Dawson Knox (53 yards) – that built what turned out to be an insurmountable advantage.

The Chiefs added a field goal prior to halftime, but while Kansas City held the Buffalo offense scoreless in the third quarter, Bills’ safety Micah Hyde intercepted Mahomes midway through the period and brought it back for a touchdown.