KU Homecoming set for 3 p.m. kickoff against Texas Tech

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ homecoming matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Oct. 16 will kickoff at 3 p.m., at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday, with the game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The meeting between Kansas and Texas Tech will be the 23rd in the series history, including the 12th hosted in Lawrence. The Jayhawks took the last meeting in Lawrence in 2019, when Kansas defeated the Red Raiders, 37-34, on a walk-off field goal on Homecoming.

The Jayhawks will play on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ for the third time this season, where KU holds a 1-1 record. KU will enter its Homecoming game with a 1-4 record, while Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) will take on TCU on Oct. 9, before coming to Lawrence.

