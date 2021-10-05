53 F
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Iowa State Game Set for Night Kick

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 16 home contest against Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

It is the first time that an ESPN channel will broadcast the Wildcats and Cyclones since 2017 when K-State earned a 20-19 walkoff victory in a game televised by ESPN2.

The home team has won each of the last four games in the series. Last time in Manhattan, K-State capped its first regular season under head coach Chris Klieman with a 27-17 victory over the Cyclones.

Derek Nester
