Kpreps High School Football Rankings – Week 6 (Oct 4th)

Another great week of Kansas high school football is complete as we had nine ranked teams lose on Friday. Visit our Rankings page and find out how the results from Week 4 impacted our statewide rankings!

Class 6A

We again have some movement in the Class 6A poll this week. Blue Valley moves up to No. 3 this week following the Tigers’ 45-23 win over then No. 3 Blue Valley North. Manhattan follows the Tigers up the poll to No. 4 this week. The Indians got a quality 48-21 win over Topeka Seaman last Friday. Entering the poll at No. 5 this week is Olathe West. See the complete 6A poll and notes at the link below!

Kpreps – Class 6A Rankings

Class 5A

We have a new No. 1 in Class 5A this week as defending champion Mill Valley lost at Lawrence Free State, 41-20 on Friday. The Jaguars’ loss opens the door for Bishop Carroll to take over the top spot with their rival Kapaun Mt. Carmel right behind them at No. 2. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders will meet this week in the Holy War. Find out the remainder of the poll including a new entry at the link below!

Kpreps – Class 5A Rankings

Class 4A

Once again there is no movement in the Class 4A poll this week. The top 5 teams in the poll each put up impressive victories this past week. There are a pair of big-time matchups this week featuring ranked teams as No. 1 Bishop Miege faces 6A No. 3 Blue Valley and No. 3 McPherson will travel to take on No. 5 Buhler.

Kpreps – Class 4A Rankings

Class 3A

We have another week with no change in the Class 3A poll. Third-ranked Cheney passed a huge test at previously-unbeaten Pratt on Friday night. The Cardinals used their passing attack and a stingy defense to top the Greenbacks 27-14. Meanwhile, top-ranked Andale won its 30th consecutive game with a 48-0 shutout of Hesston.

Kpreps – Class 3A Rankings

Class 2A

We have quite a bit of shake-up in the Class 2A poll this week as a pair of ranked teams lost on Friday night. Second-ranked Nemaha Central fell 30-12 to St. Marys, and fifth-ranked Garden Plain lost 41-21 against unbeaten Chaparral. As a result, Chaparral jumps into the poll this week along with unbeaten Wellsville. The big ranked matchup in Class 2A this week has No. 5 Wellsville at No. 3 Osage City.

Kpreps – Class 2A Rankings

Class 1A

It was another week of big victories for the Class 1A top 5 as only Centralia was challenged in a 20-6 win over Jefferson Co. North. Still, we have some slight movement in this week’s poll as Inman climbs to the No. 2 spot after a 48-3 win at Plainville. The Teutons switch places with Smith Center which falls a spot to No. 3 despite a 41-8 win at Oakley. The two district foes will settle it on the field in the final week of the regular season.

Kpreps – Class 1A Rankings

Class 8M-I

We have a new No. 1 this week in Eight-Man, Division I. Two weeks after being narrowly out voted from the top spot by Canton-Galva, defending-champion Little River defeated the Eagles, 60-52, in a classic contest on Friday. As a result, Little River returns to No. 1 with Canton-Galva falling to No. 3 this week – just behind unbeaten Madison. It’s slated to be a great week in Division I with Madison traveling to undefeated Chase County, No. 5 Leoti-Wichita County hosting undefeated Meade, and unbeatens Yates Center and Sedan squaring off in District 1.

Kpreps – Class 8M-I Rankings

Class 8M-II

A pair of ranked teams lost on Friday mixing up the Eight-Man, Division II poll again this week. Defending champion Hanover dropped its second straight game as the Wildcats fell at Osborne, 36-26. Osborne jumps back into the poll at No. 4 this week, just ahead of Hanover at No. 5. Osborne will take on No. 2 Thunder Ridge this week. In addition, top-ranked Axtell controlled the game in a 54-8 win over then No. 5 Frankfort. Find out the other changes to the Division II poll this week!

Kpreps – Class 8M-II Rankings



Class 6-Man

Kpreps plans to rank the top three teams in 6-Man football this fall as part of the Rankings press release.

The Cunningham Wildcats are the new No. 1 team in 6-Man football after their dominating 72-24 win over last week’s No. 1 Ashland. It’s been a relatively quick rise for Cunningham after restarting their football program in 2019 after four years of co-op with Kingman.

Natoma remains in the No. 2 spot in this week’s poll after having a bye week last Friday. The Tigers are scheduled to return to the field this week at defending-champion Cheylin.

Northern Valley enters the poll at No. 3 this week after last Friday’s 68-12 victory over Weskan. The Huskies are 4-1 on the season with a 53-50 loss to Natoma back in Week 2. Northern Valley will travel to Golden Plains this week.