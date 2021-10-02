Cyclones Top Visiting Jayhawks on Saturday Night

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State used a big first quarter to jump out in front and top Kansas 59-7 in front of 60,446 fans at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks 28-0 in the first quarter to take control of the game and improve to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17-of-22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns in the win for Iowa State. All four of his touchdown passes came in the first quarter. He found four different receivers for scores including Xavier Hutchinson, Charlie Kolar, Joe Scates and Jirehl Brock.

Iowa State added a Breece Hall rushing touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter to lead 38-0 at the break.

The Jayhawks got on the board in the third quarter when Torry Locklin scored on a rush from 12 yards out for his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks and third touchdown overall the last two games.

Iowa State scored three more times, including another rushing touchdown from Hall. The final touchdown came with 3 minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the game.

Overall, the Jayhawks finished with 302 yards of total offense and 175 rushing yards, which is the team’s highest total in a road conference game since facing Texas in 2019. Kansas committed just two penalties in the loss, with both coming in the second half. The Jayhawks also didn’t allow any sacks for the second time this season.

Freshman running back Devin Neal led Kansas on the ground with 83 yards on 15 carries for a 5.5 yard per carry average. He had a long run of 21 yards. Locklin had 39 yards and his score on 12 carries. Quarterback Jason Bean threw for 120 yards, while adding 19 rushing yards.

Trevor Wilson led the team with three catches for 55 yards. Defensively, Gavin Potter led the team with seven tackles, while Kyron Johnson had a sack, forced fumble and four tackles. Freshman cornerback Jacobee Bryant had the first tackle-for-loss of his career in the loss.

The Jayhawks now have an open week and will return to the field Oct. 16 at home against Texas Tech for Homecoming. The start time and television plans for that game are expected to be announced Monday morning.