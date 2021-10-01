62 F
Salina
Saturday, October 2, 2021
KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/1/2021

By Derek Nester

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Marysville 57, Council Grove 14
Concordia 50, Clay Center 0
Riley County 37, Chapman 16
Wamego 22, Pala 21 OT
Hays 64, Abilene 7

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE 8-MAN
Axtell 54, Frankfort 8
Blue Valley-Randolph 52, Linn 50
Burlingame 47, Washington County 0
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6
Doniphan West 62, Maranatha Academy 14
Onaga 60, Wetmore 12
Osborne 36, Hanover 26

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE 11-MAN
Centralia 20, Jefferson County North 6
Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15
Wabaunsee 28, Valley Heights 12

