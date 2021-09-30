Kansas Volleyball Association Week 4 Rankings – 9/29/2021

September 29, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 27. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2021-22.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 20-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley North 15-2 (2)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 21-4 (3)
4. Blue Valley West 14-6 (4)
5. Wichita Northwest 18-0 (6)
6. Lawrence-Free State 11-4 (5)
7. Olathe Northwest 10-5 (7)
8. Hutchinson 17-1 (8)
9. Blue Valley Northwest 9-7 (10)
10. Blue Valley 5-9 (9)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 21-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 11-6 (2)
3. Lansing 16-1 (3)
4. Mill Valley 11-2 (4)
5. Maize South 10-3 (6)
6. Seaman 15-6 (7)
7. Spring Hill 13-5 (8)
8. Shawnee Heights 8-5 (5)
9. Basehor-Linwood 14-5 (10)
10. Bishop Carroll 9-6 (9)
Class 4A
1. Andale 20-1 (1)
2. McPherson 15-4 (5)
3. Baldwin 17-2 (6)
4. Circle 15-4 (3)
5. Bishop Miege 2-10 (4)
6. Clay Center 15-3 (7)
7. Louisburg 14-6 (2)
8. Augusta 14-3 (NR)
9. Paola 14-5 (9)
10. Clearwater 12-5 (10)
Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley 19-3 (1)
2. Heritage Christian 19-0 (1 in 2A)
3. Cheney 17-1 (2)
4. Nemaha Central 22-3 (5)
5. Hiawatha 18-2 (3)
6. Riverton 20-1 (4)
7. Eureka 18-0 (6)
8. Goodland 12-1 (10)
9. Thomas More Prep-Marian 17-5 (8)
10. Phillipsburg 16-2 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Smith Center 18-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 13-3 (3)
3. Sedgwick 23-3 (6)
4. Hillsboro 17-6 (4)
5. Wabaunsee 19-3 (5)
6. Ellinwood 19-3 (8)
7. Sterling 16-5 (9)
8. Meade/Fowler 20-0 (7)
9. Jefferson County North 14-5 (10)
10. Inman 13-6 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Victoria 13-0 (2)
2. Little River 16-3 (1)
3. Kiowa County 17-3 (3)
4. Pretty Prairie 15-4 (6)
5. Centralia 14-4 (7)
6. St. Paul 19-1 (7 in 1A Division 2)
7. Spearville 11-4 (NR)
8. Burlingame 15-4 (NR)
9. South Gray 15-4 (8)
10. Ness City 12-6 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 18-1 (1)
2. Attica 17-0 (2)
3. Lebo 12-2 (4 in 1A Division 1)
4. Golden Plains 19-2 (3)
5. Central Plains 13-5 (5 in 1A Division 1)
6. Argonia 9-3 (10)
7. Linn 8-4 (4)
8. Wheatland-Grinnell 12-5 (5)
9. Central Christian 9-6 (9)
10. Dighton 15-5 (6)