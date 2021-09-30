62.6 F
Salina
Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeKansas Sports
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 4 Rankings – 9/29/2021

By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines

September 29, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 27. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2021-22.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 20-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley North 15-2 (2)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 21-4 (3)
4. Blue Valley West 14-6 (4)
5. Wichita Northwest 18-0 (6)
6. Lawrence-Free State 11-4 (5)
7. Olathe Northwest 10-5 (7)
8. Hutchinson 17-1 (8)
9. Blue Valley Northwest 9-7 (10)
10. Blue Valley 5-9 (9)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 21-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 11-6 (2)
3. Lansing 16-1 (3)
4. Mill Valley 11-2 (4)
5. Maize South 10-3 (6)
6. Seaman 15-6 (7)
7. Spring Hill 13-5 (8)
8. Shawnee Heights 8-5 (5)
9. Basehor-Linwood 14-5 (10)
10. Bishop Carroll 9-6 (9)

Class 4A
1. Andale 20-1 (1)
2. McPherson 15-4 (5)
3. Baldwin 17-2 (6)
4. Circle 15-4 (3)
5. Bishop Miege 2-10 (4)
6. Clay Center 15-3 (7)
7. Louisburg 14-6 (2)
8. Augusta 14-3 (NR)
9. Paola 14-5 (9)
10. Clearwater 12-5 (10)

Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley 19-3 (1)
2. Heritage Christian 19-0 (1 in 2A)
3. Cheney 17-1 (2)
4. Nemaha Central 22-3 (5)
5. Hiawatha 18-2 (3)
6. Riverton 20-1 (4)
7. Eureka 18-0 (6)
8. Goodland 12-1 (10)
9. Thomas More Prep-Marian 17-5 (8)
10. Phillipsburg 16-2 (NR)

Class 2A
1. Smith Center 18-0 (2)
2. Garden Plain 13-3 (3)
3. Sedgwick 23-3 (6)
4. Hillsboro 17-6 (4)
5. Wabaunsee 19-3 (5)
6. Ellinwood 19-3 (8)
7. Sterling 16-5 (9)
8. Meade/Fowler 20-0 (7)
9. Jefferson County North 14-5 (10)
10. Inman 13-6 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Victoria 13-0 (2)
2. Little River 16-3 (1)
3. Kiowa County 17-3 (3)
4. Pretty Prairie 15-4 (6)
5. Centralia 14-4 (7)
6. St. Paul 19-1 (7 in 1A Division 2)
7. Spearville 11-4 (NR)
8. Burlingame 15-4 (NR)
9. South Gray 15-4 (8)
10. Ness City 12-6 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 18-1 (1)
2. Attica 17-0 (2)
3. Lebo 12-2 (4 in 1A Division 1)
4. Golden Plains 19-2 (3)
5. Central Plains 13-5 (5 in 1A Division 1)
6. Argonia 9-3 (10)
7. Linn 8-4 (4)
8. Wheatland-Grinnell 12-5 (5)
9. Central Christian 9-6 (9)
10. Dighton 15-5 (6)

Previous articleHusker Game Week: Northwestern
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.