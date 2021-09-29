84 F
Salina
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Royals Agree To Two-Year Extension With Center Fielder Michael A. Taylor

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 29, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year extension with center fielder Michael A. Taylor that will cover the 2022-23 seasons. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 137 games with the Royals this season, Taylor has 12 home runs and 14 stolen bases, and is one game shy of matching his career high of games played with Washington in 2015. He’s scored a career-high 56 runs this season and his 52 RBI are his most since recording 53 in 2017.

Taylor leads the Majors with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs, and his 14 outs above average are tied for the Majors lead among all outfielders. Taylor leads all center fielders with a career-high 11 outfield assists, which are the most by a Royals center fielder since Melky Cabrera had 13 in 2011.

Taylor, 30, signed with Kansas City last offseason as a free agent, after spending the first seven seasons of his big league career with the Washington Nationals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Westminster Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Taylor won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and is a career .316 (12-for-38) hitter in 16 postseason games, with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Previous article9-29-21 SALVY #47-CARDS RED HOT-BIG 12 COACH UNHAPPY
Next articleMHS Homecoming 2021 Royalty Candidate Interviews
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.