Wildcats Drop Big 12 Opener in Stillwater, 31-20

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State used a big first half to secure a 31-20 win over K-State on Saturday evening in Stillwater.

The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) put up nearly 300 yards of total offense to take a 31-13 advantage to the break. Malik Knowles accounted for the only K-State touchdown in the half with a 99-yard kickoff return. Taiten Winkel added a pair of field goals in the first half from 32 and 45 yards.

Deuce Vaughn’s 55-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter provided K-State’s (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) only points of the second half. It was the first touchdown pass for Jaren Lewis. The Wildcat defense pitched a shutout in the second half, but the hosts secured the 11-point win.

Lewis completed 10-of-19 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Vaughn had a team-high 73 receiving yards with a score but was limited to just 22 rushing yards on the night. K-State averaged over 225 rushing yards per game entering the night but totaled just 62 yards on the ground on Saturday.

Spencer Sanders threw for 344 yards with three total touchdowns for the Cowboys. Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards, and Tay Martin caught nine passes for 100 yards and a score. Oklahoma State held a 481-260 advantage in total yardage.