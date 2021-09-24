KSHSAA Sets New Classifications For High School Activities Including Football

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released new classifications this week, following a census count of enrollment of grades 9 through 12 on September 21st. These classifications do not impact high school football, which also released new classifications this week.

Only one school moved up in classification this year, as Rock Creek moved to 4A with 317 students. Six other schools dropped classifications this year: Nickerson falls to 3A with 300 students, Oskaloosa drops to 2A with 173 students; St. Mary’s drops to 2A with 172 students; Washington County drops to 1A with 106 students; Wichita County drops to 1A with 105 students, and Spearville drops to 1A with 104 students.

VIEW FULL CLASSIFICATIONS HERE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

On the football side of things, new classifications were released starting in the 2022 season. Football classifications only include enrollment in 9th through 11th grades.

Changes in 6A, which has 32 teams include the additions of Wichita Heights and Wichita Northwest, who move up from 5A.

Changes in 5A, which has 32 teams include Great Bend moving up from 4A; Kansas City Harmon dropping from 6A, Lansing moving up from 4A, and Wichita West dropping from 6A.

Changes in 4A, which also has 32 teams include Kansas City Schlagle and St. Thomas Aquinas dropping from 5A.

Changes in 3A, which has 40 teams include Wellsville moving up from 3A.

Changes in 2A, which also has 40 teams has a slew of former 3A teams moving down, which include Cherryvale, Council Grove, Southeast of Saline, Halstead, Larned, Riley County, Russell and Sabetha. Moving up to 2A from 1A is Horton.

The 1A classification will have 43 teams competing, with several teams dropping from the 1A ranks. This includes Belle Plaine, Republic County, Southeast, Ellis, Erie, Mission Valley, Trinity Catholic, Bluestem, Marion, McLouth, Jayhawk Linn, Oskaloosa, St. Mary’s Colgan, St. Mary’s, Sterling, Syracuse, and Riverside. Moving up to 1A 11-man football from 8-man football is Medicine Lodge, Onaga and Valley Falls.

8-man, Division I football will see 48 teams competing, with four schools dropping from the 1A 11-man ranks, which include Ell Saline, Elkhart, Lyndon and Sublette. Moving up from 8-man Division II is Rock Hills, Osborne and Quinter.

8-man, Division II football will see 42 teams competing, with six teams dropping from the Division I ranks. These include Doniphan West, Hodgeman County, Kinsley, Fairfield, Marmaton Valley and St. John-Hudson.

New to the KSHSAA is 6-man football, which sees a host of schools dropping from 8-man football. Now competing in 6-man football will be Altoona Midway, Chase, Chetopa, Ingalls, Southern Coffey County, Lost Springs-Centre, Peabody-Burns, Southern Cloud, Tescott, Waverly, Wetmore and Triplains/Brewster.

VIEW FULL FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATIONS HERE