Thursday, September 23, 2021
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 3 Rankings – 9/22/2021

By Derek Nester
Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines

September 22, 2021, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2021 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 20. Classifications for this week’s rankings are still based on enrollments from 2020-21.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 12-0 (1)
2. Blue Valley North 14-1 (2)
3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 15-4 (4)
4. Blue Valley West 10-5 (3)
5. Lawrence-Free State 5-1 (5)
6. Wichita Northwest 12-0 (6)
7. Olathe Northwest 6-5 (NR)
8. Hutchinson 15-1 (7)
9. Blue Valley 3-6 (8)
10. Blue Valley Northwest 4-3 (9)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 12-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 9-5 (2)
3. Lansing 8-1 (3)
4. Mill Valley 9-2 (4)
5. Shawnee Heights 6-1 (6)
6. Maize South 9-2 (5)
7. Seaman 9-5 (7)
8. Spring Hill 9-3 (9)
9. Bishop Carroll 8-2 (NR)
10. Basehor-Linwood 7-4 (8)

Class 4A
1. Andale 12-1 (2)
2. Louisburg 9-3 (1)
3. Circle 10-1 (4)
4. Bishop Miege 2-7 (3)
5. McPherson 9-2 (5)
6. Baldwin 11-1 (7)
7. Clay Center 12-2 (6)
8. Nickerson 13-4 (8)
9. Paola 8-4 (10)
10. Clearwater 10-5 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley 18-2 (1)
2. Cheney 12-1 (2)
3. Hiawatha 16-2 (7)
4. Riverton 18-1 (6)
5. Nemaha Central 14-3 (3)
6. Eureka 16-0 (9)
7. Beloit 12-5 (4)
8. Thomas More Prep-Marian 12-3 (5)
9. Silver Lake 12-4 (NR)
10. Goodland 10-1 (10)

Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian 17-0 (1)
2. Smith Center 11-0 (3)
3. Garden Plain 9-2 (2)
4. Hillsboro 12-4 (6)
5. Wabaunsee 13-2 (4)
6. Sedgwick 15-3 (7)
7. Meade/Fowler 18-0 (8)
8. Ellinwood 10-2 (9)
9. Sterling 13-3 (10)
10. Jefferson County North 13-4 (5)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Little River 10-1 (4)
2. Victoria 11-0 (6)
3. Kiowa County 12-1 (3)
4. Lebo 11-2 (5)
5. Central Plains 9-4 (2)
6. Pretty Prairie 15-4 (1)
7. Centralia 14-3 (7)
8. South Gray 12-2 (8)
9. Pratt-Skyline 10-4 (10)
10. St. Francis/Cheylin 12-2 (3 in 1A D2)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 16-1 (1)
2. Attica 11-0 (2)
3. Golden Plains 15-2 (4)
4. Linn 8-4 (5)
5. Wheatland-Grinnell 10-5 (7)
6. Dighton 10-4 (6)
7. St. Paul 17-1 (8)
8. Logan/Palco 8-5 (10)
9. Central Christian 9-6 (NR)
10. Argonia 9-2 (NR)

