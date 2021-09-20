Royals Announce Gene Watson Returns As Vice President/Assistant General Manager – Major League Scouting

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 17, 2021) – Kansas City Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager, J.J. Picollo, today announced that Gene Watson has returned to the organization as Vice President/Assistant General Manager – Major League Scouting.

“I feel very fortunate that we were able to bring Gene back to our organization,” said Picollo. “He was an integral part in building our club to the championship level we experienced during his first stint here and I have no doubt he’ll have a huge influence in our future success.”

“We are delighted as an organization that Gene Watson is rejoining the Kansas City Royals, “said Baseball Operations President, Dayton Moore. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our baseball operations department but above all, he loves the Kansas City community.

Watson returns to Kansas City after spending the majority of this season with the Los Angeles Angels as Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Major League Operations. He had been with the Royals for 14 seasons, joining the organization in 2006 as a Major League scout, before being promoted to Coordinator-Pro Scouting in 2008 and then to Director-Pro Scouting in 2012. The Texas native has also scouted for the Marlins, Braves and Padres, while also a member of several USA Baseball selection committees.