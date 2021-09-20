Kpreps High School Football Rankings – Week 4 (Sept 20th)

Another great week of Kansas high school football is complete and we enter Week 4 with all classifications now in district play.

Class 6A

The Class 6A poll remains the same this week. The top three in the poll all came away with quality victories on Friday night. Derby held off 5A-ranked Bishop Carroll 44-36, while Olathe North and Blue Valley North each picked of hard-earned victories over quality opponents.

Class 5A

We have a new No. 1 team in Class 5A week, although they are no stranger to being atop our poll. Defending champion Mill Valley assumes the top spot this week by virtue of their won over Shawnee Mission East and St. Thomas Aquinas’ loss at 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. But that’s not all, three teams in the top five lost last week causing more changes in this week’s 5A Top 5. Find out by viewing the 5A Rankings page at the link below.

Class 4A

We have some movement in the Class 4A poll this week as defending champion St. James Academy dropped to 0-3 on the season – albeit against really tough competition. How did the Thunder’s third-straight loss impact this week’s poll?

Class 3A

It was another week of strong performances from the ranked teams in Class 3A as all five teams rolled to victories. Holton’s 21-point win over defending 3A state runner-up Perry-Lecompton was the closest margin of victory among the five ranked teams.

Class 2A

Losses by two of the Top 5 in last week’s Class 2A rankings have shaken things up a bit in this week’s poll. After winning a pair of close games in the first two weeks, Silver Lake fell to Riley County in another close contest. In addition, Garden Plain dropped its showdown with rival Cheney. Find out how those results impact this week’s 2A poll at the link below.

Class 1A

District play continues in Class 1A and we have a new entry into the Top 5 this week by virtue of Plainville’s loss to Thomas More Prep. Find out which team has joined the 1A rankings below.

Class 8M-I

The votes have very close in each of the first three weeks of the season, and this week we see quite a bit of change in the Eight-Man, Division I poll. Defending champion Little River narrowly slips out of the top spot despite their 66-20 win over Goessel. Canton-Galva takes over atop the poll after another dominant performance this week. The votes are so close that we could see potential changes from week-to-week. See what the remainder of the poll looks like at the link below.

Class 8M-II

There is also a lot of movement in this week’s Eight-Man, Division II poll. Victoria dropped a close 42-40 decision to WaKeeney-Trego which has shaken up the Division II poll in our voter’s eyes. Find out the changes at the link below.

Class 6-Man

Kpreps plans to rank the top three teams in 6-Man football this fall as part of the Rankings press release.

Ashland assumes the top spot in this week’s 6-Man rankings by virtue of the Blue Jays’ 42-32 win over defending champion Cheylin. The Blue Jays snapped the Cougars’ 11-game win streak on Friday. Cheylin slides one spot to No. 2 this week.

Cunningham remains in the No. 3 spot after picking up a pair of victories last week. The Wildcats topped Eight-Man, Division II member Centre-Lost Springs in a 6-Man varsity game on Monday night, then rolled past Fowler, 67-18 on Friday night.