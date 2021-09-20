Kansas Travels to Duke to Take on Blue Devils in Non-Conference Finale

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) will hit the road for the second time this season when they travel to Durham, North Carolina to take on Duke (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in a Big 12-ACC clash on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.

Kansas is visiting an ACC school for the second time since 2019, when the Jayhawks topped host Boston College 48-24 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts in 2019. Saturday’s contest will mark the final non-conference game of the season for Kansas. The Jayhawks and Blue Devils have met twice before with each team winning once. Kansas took the first matchup in 2009, beating Duke 44-16, before the Blue Devils won in Durham in 2014 in the most recent matchup. Duke enters the matchup with a 2-1 mark and having won two straight games. After a season-opening loss at Charlotte, Duke topped North Carolina A&T 45-17, before picking up a 30-23 home win over Northwestern last time out.

Quick Hits

Super-Senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II had two catches for 14 yards against Baylor. He now has exactly 100 catches for his career. The Chandler, Arizona native also went over 1,000 career yards against the Bears and now has 1,008 career receiving yards entering Saturday’s game at Duke.

Lassiter’s 100 career catches rank 15th all time at Kansas. He is one behind Isaac Byrd for 14th, and can enter the Top 10 with eight more catches.

Junior Kenny Logan Jr., ranks third in the Big 12 in total tackles per game at 8.3. He has 25 tackles in four games. His 8.3 tackles per game average rank 49th nationally. Logan also has four pass breakups this season, which is tied for the most in the Big 12 and tied for 13th nationally.

Logan and Duke’s Lummie Young IV are the only two players in the country with at least 25 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Young has 25 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble, just like Logan.

Quarterback Jason Bean rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries earlier this month at Coastal Carolina. Bean is one of just two FBS quarterbacks nationally to rush for 100 or more yards and score two touchdowns so far this season. He’s the first Kansas quarterback to top the 100-yard mark since 2002 and his 13 carries were tied for the sixth-fewest needed to reach 100 yards by any Kansas player since 2000.

Bean leads the team with 216 rushing yards on 40 attempts. He is averaging 72 rushing yards per game and averaging 5.4 yards per carry, which includes sacks. Bean has also thrown for 409 yards in three games with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Through three games, the Jayhawks have committed just one turnover, which came via a fumble in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game versus Baylor. The Jayhawks are tied for fourth-fewest turnovers in the country at one. Only Rutgers, Michigan and Louisiana-Monroe have yet to commit a turnover this season. Kansas is one of 19 teams nationally not to throw an interception yet this season.

Kansas had seven offensive plays of 20 or more yards against Coastal Carolina, which is the program’s highest total since having eight at Iowa State in 2019. The Jayhawks had just 16 offensive plays go for 20 or more yards last season.

Senior defensive tackle Caleb Sampson had a pair of tackles-for-loss against Baylor. It marked the first time in his career that Sampson recorded multiple TFLs in the same game. He entered the game with four career TFLs, with two coming in 2019 and two coming in 2020. Sampson finished with four total tackles against the Bears.

True freshman O.J. Burroughs made a splash at his safety spot against Baylor, totaling five tackles and a forced fumble. An early enrollee, Burroughs also has a pass breakup to his credit this season.

Up Next

Following Saturday’s non-conference finale, Kansas will travel to Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 2 for the Jayhawks’ second conference matchup of the season.