K-State’s Big 12 Home Opener Set for Afternoon Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma on October 2 has been set for a 2:30 p.m., kick and will be shown nationally on FOX.

K-State is searching for its third-straight win in the series following upsets over top-five Sooner teams in both 2019 (48-41) and 2020 (38-35). The last time the Wildcats won at least three-straight games over OU was 1993 through 1996.

Kansas State, ranked No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, opens Big 12 play this Saturday at Oklahoma State. The game inside Boone Pickens Stadium is slated for a 6 p.m., kick and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

