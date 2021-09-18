74.2 F
K-State Dominates Fourth Quarter in 38-17 Win Over Nevada

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State rushed for a season-high 269 yards and Will Howard accounted for three touchdowns in a 38-17 win over Nevada on Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State (3-0) held a 17-7 halftime advantage. On K-State’s second play from scrimmage, Daniel Imatorbhebhe hauled in a 68-yard touchdown reception from Will Howard. Joe Ervin added a rushing score, and Taiten Winkel added a 37-yard field goal following an interception by Tee Denson to complete the first half scoring for the Cats.

Nevada (2-1) scored the opening 10 points of the second half to tie things up, but the Wildcat rushing attack and defense took over from there. Deuce Vaughn opened the fourth quarter with an 11-yard rushing score, and Howard added a pair of short rushing scores to extend the K-State advantage.

Nevada found a bit of success through the air but were limited to just 33 rushing yards on the day. Carson Strong completed 27-of-40 passes for 262 yards and a score. Romeo Doubs had 121 receiving yards, while Elijah Cooks had a touchdown reception for Nevada.

Howard completed seven of his 10 passing attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn finished with 127 rushing yards and became the fourth player in K-State history to reach 1,000 rushing yards before the end of his sophomore season. Ervin added 82 rushing yards, while Phillip Brooks caught a team-best five passes.

Daniel Green finished with a team-high nine tackles for K-State defensively, as the Cats limited Nevada to just 14 first downs.

