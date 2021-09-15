Release of Marysville Police Chief Todd Ackerman remains a topic in the community, as citizens took to social media to show support. Many questioned what was behind a decision that came as a surprise to many at Monday night’s meeting, when several dozen residents rose to speak in support of Ackerman.

No additional formal comments were made Tuesday, just confirmation that the personnel matter was not criminal in nature. Mayor Jason Barnes at the meeting Monday replied, “we cannot comment”, to a direct question as to what prompted the decision. It does appear however to be related to an action by the council in recent months clarifying that the City Administrator has full authority to hire and fire all city staff, with exception of appointed positions.

Councilman Terry Hughes had requested an attorney general opinion of that matter, after consulting with the Kansas League of Municipalities. That request was denied on a council vote. A special executive session of the council held August 31st for discussion, including personnel is also believed to be related. It was reported that Ackerman has sought legal counsel.