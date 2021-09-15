K-State Women’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Big 12 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball has finalized its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, as the Big 12 Conference slate has been completed.

K-State will begin its 26th season of Big 12 action on Sunday, January 2, as the Wildcats host defending Big 12 regular season champion Baylor. This will be the fourth time in nine seasons in which K-State will open a season against Baylor.

The Wildcats have faced either Baylor or Iowa State to open a Big 12 season in eight of the last nine seasons.

Kansas State will begin a two-game road trip on Wednesday, January 5, at Oklahoma State, followed by a trip to West Virginia on Saturday, January 8.

After the road trip, K-State will play three of its next four games in Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats host Iowa State on Tuesday, January 11, with a quick trip to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, January 15. K-State then returns to Manhattan to host Sunflower State rival Kansas on Wednesday, January 19, and Oklahoma on Saturday, January 22.

The Wildcats will cap the first half of the Big 12 schedule and conclude the month of January with a trip to Austin to face Texas on Wednesday, January 26, and host TCU on Saturday, January 29.

To begin the month of February, K-State will play three of its first four games on the road starting with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Wednesday, February 2. The Wildcats will then host Texas Tech on Saturday, February 5.

K-State will end the stretch with a two-game road trip, starting with Kansas on Saturday, February 12, and a trip to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on Wednesday, February 16.

The Wildcats will then play three of its final five games in Bramlage, starting the stretch with a two-game home stand against Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 19, and Texas on Wednesday, February 23. K-State will then visit Oklahoma on Saturday, February 26, before hosting West Virginia on Wednesday, March 2, to close out its 2021-22 regular season home schedule.

To conclude the 2021-22 Big 12 schedule, K-State travels to TCU on Saturday, March 5.

The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship is set for March 10-13 in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. To purchase season tickets, visit kstatesports.com/tickets or call (800) 221-CATS.

General admission season tickets for the 2021-22 season start at just $20 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders, $50 for public, or only $120 for a 4-Pack. Wildcat 4-Packs are available for just $1.50 per game – a savings of up to $20 per pass.

Additional season ticket options include Cat Cushion tickets at $99 per seat, as well as Chairback seats for $132 each (plus a $50 donation per season ticket account to the Ahearn Fund). K-State faculty and staff can purchase discounted season tickets in the Chairback sections at $110 each and Cat Cushion sections at $79 per ticket.

A limited number of premium courtside and floor-level seats are also on sale for $165 each, with per seat Ahearn Fund donations of $500 required for courtside tickets and $165 for floor-level seats with a per seat Ahearn Fund donation of $100 required. Fans interested in premium seating options can contact the Ahearn Fund at 1-888-232-9074.

For the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats will return eight letter winners led by 2022 All-America candidate Ayoka Lee and All-Big 12 candidate Rachel Ranke. K-State will add the services of six newcomers including: Rebekah Dallinger (Sydney, Australia), Brylee Glenn (Kansas City, Missouri), Jaelyn Glenn (Kansas City, Missouri), Heavenly Greer (Phoenix, Arizona), Malene Lind Pederson (Aabyhoj, Denmark) and Serena Sundell (Maryville, Missouri).