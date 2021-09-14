Royals Promote Dayton Moore, Name J.J. Picollo Sr. Vice President/Baseball Operations and General Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO (September 14, 2021) – Kansas City Royals Chairman and CEO, John Sherman, today announced that Dayton Moore has been named President of Baseball Operations and J.J. Picollo has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager.

The announcements were made in a press conference earlier this afternoon.

Moore is in his 15th season with the Royals, joining the organization on June 8, 2006, after a lengthy stint with the Atlanta Braves during their run of 14 consecutive division titles. His time in Kansas City has witnessed consecutive trips to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, winning the World Championship in the ’15 season. His clubs have racked up 18 Rawlings Gold Gloves, 30 All-Star Game selections, six Silver Sluggers and a Cy Young Award winner. Moore has also been a pillar in the community leading the charge on Kansas City’s Urban Youth Academy, a $21 million facility in the 18th and Vine district. He also championed the “C” You in the Major Leagues Foundation to support youth baseball, education, families in crisis and faith-based programs and organizations.

Picollo joined the Royals’ organization just two months after Moore arrived in 2006 as Director of Player Development. He has also served Baseball Operations as Assistant General Manager/ Scouting & Player Development and most recently as Vice President/Assistant GM & Player Personnel. Also previously with Atlanta, J.J. joined the Braves in 1999 as Area Scouting Supervisor, then was promoted to Assistant Director of Player Development. He was Director of Minor League Operations for the Braves at the time of his move to Kansas City.